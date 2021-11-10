Dr. Anna Nikitkova, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikitkova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Nikitkova, DDS
Dr. Anna Nikitkova, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Webster, NY.
Dr. Nikitkova works at
Ridge980 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580 Directions (585) 480-7168
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- Principal Financial Group
- Solstice
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This was the best dental office visit I've ever had. I have a real problem going to the dentist, due to being having a gag reflex, and low pain tolerance. Nicolle at the front desk was terrific, Brianna, my hygienist was great. No pain during the deep cleaning and I only gagged once. My visit with Dr. Nikitkova was very short but uneventful. My wife and I just moved to the area and this was our first visit to the dentist here. I'm glad we found this office and will definitely continue.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1417445396
Dr. Nikitkova accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikitkova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikitkova.
