Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterville, ME.
Dr. O'Keefe works at
Locations
Waterville Office325D Kennedy Memorial Dr Ste 5, Waterville, ME 04901 Directions (207) 254-8067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about the staff, from the front desk to the dentist is wonderful. Dr. O’keefe is incredible Attention to detail, professional, and certainly explains everything. So lucky to have her care for my husband and I. Today, had a cleaning by the hygienist, Lilianna. She was wonderful, best cleaning ever
About Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1558655597
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. O'Keefe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Keefe works at
501 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.
