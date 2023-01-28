Dr. Anna Pavlick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Pavlick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Pavlick, DO
Dr. Anna Pavlick, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Pavlick's Office Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (855) 854-4222Thursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavlick is pretty great. She ruled out cancer from what was ailing me but still worked to find the underlying cause even though at that point it was not her job. Very caring and dedicated to ther patients!
About Dr. Anna Pavlick, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255332839
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- Hackensack Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
