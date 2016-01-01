Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piotrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD
Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Piotrowski works at
Dr. Piotrowski's Office Locations
-
1
Piotrowski Anna M MD Office40 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 562-6670
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piotrowski?
About Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1942272695
Education & Certifications
- New York Med College
- St Luke's Hospital
- Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piotrowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piotrowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piotrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piotrowski works at
Dr. Piotrowski speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Piotrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piotrowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piotrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piotrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.