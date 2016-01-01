See All Pediatricians in Newburgh, NY
Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD

Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.

Dr. Piotrowski works at PIOTROWSKI ANNA M MD OFFICE in Newburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Piotrowski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piotrowski Anna M MD Office
    40 N Plank Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 562-6670

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Acute Tonsillitis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Abdominal Pain
Acute Tonsillitis
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942272695
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Med College
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Akademia Medyczna W Warsaw
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Piotrowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piotrowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piotrowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piotrowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piotrowski works at PIOTROWSKI ANNA M MD OFFICE in Newburgh, NY. View the full address on Dr. Piotrowski’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Piotrowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piotrowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piotrowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piotrowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

