Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (11)
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Podolanczuk works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Weill Cornell Medicine
    425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Interstitial Lung Disease
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Interstitial Lung Disease
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Podolonczuk was great. She is very helpful and very knowledgeable, very compassionate. Listens to your questions and answers in a language everyone can understand.
    — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841441714
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Podolanczuk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Podolanczuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Podolanczuk works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Podolanczuk’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Podolanczuk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podolanczuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podolanczuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podolanczuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

