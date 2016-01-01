Dr. Anna Potash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Potash, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1695 E 21st St Apt A10, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Directions (718) 252-3702
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Lithuanian
- 1598760019
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
