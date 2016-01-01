Overview of Dr. Anna Potash, MD

Dr. Anna Potash, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.



They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.