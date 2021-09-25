Overview of Dr. Anna Pou, MD

Dr. Anna Pou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Pou works at Ochsner St. Tammany Cancer Center in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillitis and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.