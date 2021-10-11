Dr. Rabinov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Rabinov, MD
Dr. Anna Rabinov, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Permanente Medical Group Inc.2238 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Haven't seen a doctor in a while and was utterly impressed with Dr. Rabinov. Smart, attentive, answered all my questions and had insightful answers and recommendations. Highly recommend her and will definitely continue to see her as my doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003062613
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Rabinov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinov.
