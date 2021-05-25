Dr. Foraci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Rita Foraci, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Rita Foraci, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Foraci works at
Locations
-
1
Escondido - El Norte Office306 W El Norte Pkwy Ste S, Escondido, CA 92026 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Foraci is vey professional, caring, and compassionate. She always takes the time to listen to you and goes above and beyond as a physican. I wouldn't go to anyone else but her!!!
About Dr. Anna Rita Foraci, DO
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1477535466
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Philadelphia College Of Osteo Med
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foraci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Foraci using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Foraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foraci works at
Dr. Foraci speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Foraci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foraci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foraci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foraci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.