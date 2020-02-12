Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM
Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Kidney Disease Center Physicians102 Palo Alto Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78211 Directions (210) 872-3668
-
2
Wound Care and Limb Salvage Specialty Group1901 Babcock Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 705-5030
- 3 919 SW Military Dr Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78221 Directions (210) 872-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanchez is an amazing Podiatrist, the best we have been too. After experiencing serious infections on his toe and being told his toe would need to be amputated, my husband went to Dr Sanchez and is being treated successfully and his toe has been saved. A complete and caring doctor. Well worth any wait time we have had in her office.
About Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881780468
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
