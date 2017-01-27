Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.
Dr. Sandstrom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Goot's Pharmacy #25310 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 865-4540
-
2
East Valley Ob Gyn Plc1450 S Dobson Rd Ste B221, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 827-5370
-
3
Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 604-4588
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandstrom?
I used to take my son to another Endo that I dreaded seeing. Finally was able to have him see Dr. Sandstrom. Wow! What a difference! She actually listened to me, really looked at my son and took time to answer my questions!
About Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043382856
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandstrom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandstrom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandstrom works at
Dr. Sandstrom has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandstrom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.