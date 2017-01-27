See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Sandstrom works at Goot's Pharmacy #2 in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goot's Pharmacy #2
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 865-4540
  2. 2
    East Valley Ob Gyn Plc
    1450 S Dobson Rd Ste B221, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 827-5370
  3. 3
    Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens
    2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 604-4588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Diabetes Type 1
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2017
    I used to take my son to another Endo that I dreaded seeing. Finally was able to have him see Dr. Sandstrom. Wow! What a difference! She actually listened to me, really looked at my son and took time to answer my questions!
    R.S. in Ventura, Ca — Jan 27, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD
    About Dr. Anna Sandstrom, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043382856
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education

