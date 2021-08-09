Dr. Anna Serur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Serur, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Serur, MD
Dr. Anna Serur, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Serur works at
Dr. Serur's Office Locations
Anna Serur, MD350 Engle St Ste 6501, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 608-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serur?
Dr. Serur is one of the most kind and caring surgeons I have ever met. She is an amazing surgeon. She answers all your questions and explains the procedure thoroughly. I would recommend her highly to all my family and friends. Her staff is extremely helpful and nice. Tangier went out of her way to help me through the process which I appreciated so much.
About Dr. Anna Serur, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043419047
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Serur has seen patients for Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Excision of Rectal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Serur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.