Dr. Anna Shapiro-Krew, MD
Dr. Anna Shapiro-Krew, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Anna Shapiro-Krew, MD

Dr. Anna Shapiro-Krew, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shapiro-Krew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9300 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6472
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 293-6473
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Anna Shapiro-Krew, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1386007466
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Shapiro-Krew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro-Krew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shapiro-Krew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shapiro-Krew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro-Krew.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro-Krew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro-Krew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.