Dr. Anna Shindelman, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anna Shindelman, MD

Dr. Anna Shindelman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Shindelman works at Belilovsky Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shindelman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Belilovsky Pediatrics
    523 Ocean View Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-1010
  2. 2
    Anatoly Belilovsky MD Pllc
    645 Bay St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 816-1010
  3. 3
    Dmitry Pediatrics Pediatric Nurse Practitioner PC
    1726 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 338-0807

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Counseling
Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Anna Shindelman, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982671566
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Shindelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shindelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shindelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shindelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shindelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shindelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shindelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shindelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

