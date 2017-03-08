Overview of Dr. Anna Shoshilos, DO

Dr. Anna Shoshilos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Shoshilos works at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.