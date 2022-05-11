Dr. Anna Skelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Skelo, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Skelo, MD
Dr. Anna Skelo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Skelo works at
Dr. Skelo's Office Locations
Cheij Cheij and Skelo4306 Harding Pike Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anna Skelo gave me the most thorough & Friendly eye exam 5-9-22. She took the time & is very patient during the whole exam. We discussed my issue with an eye, meds & she allowed time for my eyes to dilate properly. The assistant checked the presp in all 3 pairs of my current glasses (computer & distance) & after the exam the doctor informed me there was no need to buy new glasses. She gave me a tip to place my preservative free eye drops in the frig because it is soothing to the eye & MORE...Friendly staff & she informed me if I had an issue again to call & she would see me the same day!!!
About Dr. Anna Skelo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
