Dr. Anna Smither, MD
Dr. Anna Smither, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Woman's Hospital
Dr. Smither is wonderful! Stop! The consummate professionl: Knowledgeable, professional, caring and compassionate. I feel EXTREMELY fortunate to have such a personable and experienced urologist so near to where I live, one interested and educated/trained to deal with my specific bladder issues (Multiple Sclerosis). For any complaint about long wait times...I want to offer a blanket public apology. Dr. Smither's willingness to spend the necessary time with me might be why you felt your wait time
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Urology
Dr. Smither has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smither on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
