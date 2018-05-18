Overview of Dr. Anna Smither, MD

Dr. Anna Smither, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Smither works at Louisiana Urology LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.