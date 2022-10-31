Dr. Anna Soendker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soendker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Soendker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Soendker, MD
Dr. Anna Soendker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center
Dr. Soendker's Office Locations
Lakewood Ranch OB/GYN8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 140, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 907-9298Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System1700 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-9000
Healthcare for Women19550 E 39th St S Ste 310, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 350-1200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 4 1958 Prospect St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 907-9298
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soendker is everything you want in a doctor: talented, compassionate, kind and great bedside manner. She is thorough and always makes sure all questions are answered.
About Dr. Anna Soendker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Belarusian, German, Russian and Spanish
- 1558674622
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
Dr. Soendker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soendker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soendker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soendker has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soendker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Soendker speaks Belarusian, German, Russian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Soendker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soendker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soendker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soendker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.