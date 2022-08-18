Overview

Dr. Anna Strongin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE|UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Strongin works at Capital Digestive Care in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Ijamsville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.