Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (52)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD

Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Silesia, Med Fac In Katowice and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Szafran-Swietlik works at Diabetes Care Center in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szafran-Swietlik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes Care Center
    2531 Landmark Dr Ste 104, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 450-1349
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Treatment frequency



Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 05, 2021
    She is a great doctor She spent time with me, asked me lots of questions and she made me feel positive about my diabetes and that I can get it under control She motivated me and I can't wait for my 3 month followup, so I can have my A1c down and my weight It helps a patient when your doctor encourages you and you leave positive I highly recommend her
    Karen A Thibeault — Oct 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD
    About Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780815340
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Silesia, Med Fac In Katowice
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Szafran-Swietlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szafran-Swietlik works at Diabetes Care Center in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Szafran-Swietlik’s profile.

    Dr. Szafran-Swietlik has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szafran-Swietlik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Szafran-Swietlik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szafran-Swietlik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szafran-Swietlik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szafran-Swietlik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

