Dr. Anna Yang, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anna Yang, DPM

Dr. Anna Yang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet.

Dr. Yang works at Foundation Foot and Ankle Center in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foundation Foot and Ankle Center
    1012 95th St Ste 12, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 635-5889
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2022
    Dr. Yang not only addressed my concerns effectively, but took the time to explain what caused my problem and why she recommended the treatment. She spoke to me with empathy and care. She listened to my questions and answered them in detail. I strongly recommend her for her professionalism, and care.
    Shamel — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Yang, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1659754000
    Education & Certifications

    • Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
    • Samuel Merritt University
    • Tulane University La
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Yang, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yang works at Foundation Foot and Ankle Center in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Yang’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

