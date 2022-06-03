Dr. Anna Uppal, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Uppal, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anna Uppal, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Uppal works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Dentistry of South Tulsa9146 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 328-5477Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uppal?
No one probably enjoys going to the dentist but the Dentist and staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Would recommend this office.
About Dr. Anna Uppal, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1265871768
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uppal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uppal accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Uppal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Uppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uppal works at
Dr. Uppal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.