Dr. Vinter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Vinter, MD
Dr. Anna Vinter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-5000
National Council On Alcoholism and Drug Dependence Inc.2143 Hurley Way Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 922-5110
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Great knowledgeable doctor who is concerned about her patients
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Dr. Vinter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vinter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vinter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.