Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD

Neurology
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD

Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NUESTRA SENORA DE LA PAZ / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Wanahita works at Green Country Emergency Physicians in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Tahlequah, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wanahita's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ou Department of Emergency Medicine
    1145 S Utica Ave Ste 365, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 728-3354
  2. 2
    Hillcrest Medical Center
    1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 938-2694
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center
    19600 E Ross St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 458-3100
  4. 4
    Osu Center for Health Sciences
    1373 E Boone St Ste 2300, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 207-0025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeastern Health System
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Head CT Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Head CT Scan

Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073650537
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD NUESTRA SENORA DE LA PAZ / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wanahita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wanahita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanahita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanahita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanahita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanahita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

