Dr. Wanahita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD
Overview of Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD
Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NUESTRA SENORA DE LA PAZ / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Wanahita works at
Dr. Wanahita's Office Locations
Ou Department of Emergency Medicine1145 S Utica Ave Ste 365, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 728-3354
Hillcrest Medical Center1120 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 938-2694Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center19600 E Ross St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 458-3100
Osu Center for Health Sciences1373 E Boone St Ste 2300, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 207-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wanahita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanahita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanahita.
