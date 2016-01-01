Overview of Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD

Dr. Anna Wanahita, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NUESTRA SENORA DE LA PAZ / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Wanahita works at Green Country Emergency Physicians in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Tahlequah, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.