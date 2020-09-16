Dr. Anna Weber, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Weber, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Foot & Ankle Center of the Rockies4600 Hale Pkwy, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Friendly chairside manner. Totally explained her prognosis, and suggested correct treatment. Will visit, on her suggestion in four months time
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174599302
- North Colorado Medical Center 3-year Podiatric Surgical Residency
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- University of Virginia
- Foot Surgery
