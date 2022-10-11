Dr. Anna Widmyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widmyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Widmyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Manatee Memorial Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sarasota Institute of Plastic Surgery1715 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota, FL 34231 Directions (941) 500-3350
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Dr. Widmyer by my general surgeon after being diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. I had so many questions, concerns. Dr. Widmyer helped tremendously to ease my concerns and answered my questions thoroughly, explained the procedures and options, recommending what she thought were my best options. She seemed to understand the emotional aspects of it all and I never felt rushed or pressured. She made a difficult process easier to deal with both physically and emotionally. I felt she and her staff were there to support throughout the entire process. She is passionate about her work, truly cares and does excellent work. Could not more highly recommend a reconstruction surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Widmyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Widmyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Widmyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Widmyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widmyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widmyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widmyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.