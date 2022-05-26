See All Neurologists in Joplin, MO
Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD

Neurology
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD

Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They completed their fellowship with Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell works at Freeman NeuroSpine in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthsouth Rehab Center
    1905 W 32nd St Ste 403, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 782-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Freeman Hospital West
  • Freeman Neosho Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor
Spinal Stenosis
Parkinson's Disease
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 26, 2022
    I was having migraines that cause partial paralysis. The ER doctors prescribed me a high amount of medication to treat my migraines, which led to a lot of side effects. Dr. Mitchell listened to my concerns and placed me on the correct dosage. She did not rush me while I was explaining my history and she took the time to make sure I understood my condition.
    Photo: Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD
    About Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1851594477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Wojcicka-Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell works at Freeman NeuroSpine in Joplin, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell’s profile.

    Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Parkinson's Disease and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wojcicka-Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

