Overview

Dr. Anna Zamskaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Zamskaya works at Inova Medical Group - McLean in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.