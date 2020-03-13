Overview of Dr. Anna Zemel, MD

Dr. Anna Zemel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Helen Hayes Hospital.



Dr. Zemel works at Gastrointestinal Associates of Rockland PC in New City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.