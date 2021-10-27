Dr. Anna Zezon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zezon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Zezon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Zezon, MD
Dr. Anna Zezon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Nyu School Of Medicine
Dr. Zezon's Office Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatic Care, LLC197 Cedar Ln Ste 2, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 975-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the nicest knowledgeable doctor you will ever meet!! After seeing many doctors for months they did not help or even try to go further investigation on my condition. Dr. Anna Zezon went beyond and was able to find the cause and take action on my condition. Now im feeling great the best in months due to Dr Anna Zezon! I would also like to thank the staff there very friendly and helpful. They were awesome!!
About Dr. Anna Zezon, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zezon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zezon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zezon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zezon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zezon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zezon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zezon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.