Dr. Annabelle Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annabelle Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Annabelle Garcia, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sonterra Dermatology1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-5792
-
2
Hongbo Liu MD PA325 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 496-5792Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Annabelle Garcia, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1013181916
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.