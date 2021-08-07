Dr. Annabelle Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annabelle Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Annabelle Lopez, MD
Dr. Annabelle Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
-
1
Annabelle Lopez MD PA913 S Airport Dr Ste A, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 647-5529
-
2
Annabelle Lopez Mdpa342 S Texas Ave, Mercedes, TX 78570 Directions (956) 647-5529
-
3
The Womens Hospital At Renaissance5502 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-8677
-
4
South Texas Health System301 W Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 632-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Knapp Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
The best doctor ever??
About Dr. Annabelle Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871796862
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Multiple Gestation and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.