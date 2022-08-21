Overview

Dr. Annamalai Veerappan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.