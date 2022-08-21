Dr. Annamalai Veerappan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veerappan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annamalai Veerappan, MD
Overview
Dr. Annamalai Veerappan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2557 Mowry Ave Ste 10, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1843
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 791-5374
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Veerappan is a professional and knowledgeable physician. He patiently listened to my concerns and explained the details of the procedure for colonoscopy and endoscopy. I wanted to mention that the hospital was making a mistake and overcharged me on my bill, but it was Dr. Veerappan who constantly helped me reach out to the hospital to resolve the issue. I highly recommend Dr. Veerappan to anyone who is looking for a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Annamalai Veerappan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1881628451
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veerappan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veerappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veerappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veerappan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veerappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veerappan speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Veerappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veerappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veerappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veerappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.