Overview of Dr. Annamaria Calabro, MD

Dr. Annamaria Calabro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Calabro works at Scripps Coastal Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.