Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Arunachalam works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Iodine Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapoorna Arunachalam-MD
    3150 S Congress Ave, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 434-4261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Iodine Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Graves' Disease
Iodine Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Graves' Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Iodine Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Graves' Disease
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Cholesterol Screening
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Subacute Thyroiditis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Hypoparathyroidism
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Biopsy
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Hindi
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    1083659148
    • 1083659148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Madras Med Coll
    • Madras Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Annapoorna Arunachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arunachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arunachalam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arunachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arunachalam works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC in Palm Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Arunachalam’s profile.

    Dr. Arunachalam has seen patients for Iodine Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arunachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Arunachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arunachalam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arunachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arunachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

