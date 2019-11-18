Dr. Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Adams, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Adams, MD
Dr. Anne Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.
Dr. Adams' Office Locations
-
1
Anne Marie Adams M.d. Inc.6444 Coyle Ave Ste 3, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-2021
-
2
Med7 Urgent Care Center1201 E Bidwell St, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 920-6337
-
3
Medcare Medical Center1907 Douglas Blvd Ste 70, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind, gentle, soft spoken, caring and extremely knowledgeable!
About Dr. Anne Adams, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adams accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adams speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.
