Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO
Overview of Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO
Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Alaniz works at
Dr. Alaniz's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist the Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (281) 737-0436Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
The Methodist Physician Organization18220 State Highway 249 Ste 130, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0436
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alaniz calmed all of my fears from the cancer diagnosis. She was thete for me through every step of my treatment and she took her time explaining everything clearly. Her bedside manner is amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better OBGYN Oncologist. Highly recommend. She will be my OBGYN for the rest of my days!
About Dr. Anne Alaniz, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1942239652
Education & Certifications
- York Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
