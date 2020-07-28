Overview of Dr. Anne Ames, DPM

Dr. Anne Ames, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College Of Straight Chiropractic.



Dr. Ames works at Foot Specialists of Cedar Park and Georgetown in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.