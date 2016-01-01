Dr. Anne Antonellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Antonellis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Antonellis, MD
Dr. Anne Antonellis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Antonellis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Antonellis' Office Locations
-
1
Boston Urogynecology725 Concord Ave Ste 1200, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 926-2414
- 2 75 Mount Auburn St Ste 5305, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 495-2333
-
3
Mt Auburn Hospital Dept of Psychiatry330 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 499-5151Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonellis?
About Dr. Anne Antonellis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1619389053
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonellis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonellis works at
Dr. Antonellis has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Antonellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Antonellis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.