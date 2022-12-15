See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Anne Bass, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anne Bass, MD

Dr. Anne Bass, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bass works at Rheumatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bass' Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-7043
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bone Density Scan
Diarrhea
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Heart Disease
Immunization Administration
Joint Fluid Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoporosis Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Viral Infection
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Behçet's Disease
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Esophagitis
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Block
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Still's Disease
Systemic Sclerosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 15, 2022
    Bright professional knowledge of present options and explains
    Geriello — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Anne Bass, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609872712
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Columbia Presbyn Hospital
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Internal Medicine
