Dr. Anne Bauman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Bauman, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Bauman, MD
Dr. Anne Bauman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Bauman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bauman's Office Locations
-
1
Vincent A Armenio MD and Assocs1 Office Pkwy, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-3325
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bauman?
I love Dr Bauman ? she is compassion and I feel like I'm talking to someone thst I know for a long time. Love her !!
About Dr. Anne Bauman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1730281346
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bauman works at
Dr. Bauman speaks Portuguese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.