Overview

Dr. Anne Burke, MB BCH is a Family Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Burke works at Comprehensive Care Center in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.