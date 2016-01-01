See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Everett, WA
Dr. Anne Camber, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (6)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Camber, MD

Dr. Anne Camber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.

Dr. Camber works at Providence Medical Group OB/GYN in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Camber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group OB/GYN
    900 Pacific Ave Ste 501, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 258-7550
  2. 2
    Providence Health & Services-wa
    916 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 304-6140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anne Camber, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689630840
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Camber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camber works at Providence Medical Group OB/GYN in Everett, WA. View the full address on Dr. Camber’s profile.

    Dr. Camber has seen patients for Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Camber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

