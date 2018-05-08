See All Psychiatrists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Savannah, GA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD

Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Carpenter works at Psychiatry of Georgia in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry of Georgia
    111 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 999-6112
  2. 2
    127 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 999-6112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • SelectHealth
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 08, 2018
    Dr Carpenter was assigned to my husband who served 2 tours in Vietnam Nam USMC RECON & deals with PTSD & Depression. From the first session, Dr.Carpenter listened to Bob; was empathetic, professional & able to have Bob speak freely about his thoughts & feelings . Her plan of care enabled my husband to better cope with his difficulties. Dr Carpenter is very respectful also about my concerns for Bob in regards to Medications, treatment & progress. We have the highest regars for Dr. Carpenter
    Susan Dahlin in GA — May 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306132378
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carpenter works at Psychiatry of Georgia in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Dr. Carpenter’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

