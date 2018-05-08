Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD
Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
Psychiatry of Georgia111 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 999-6112
- 2 127 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Directions (912) 999-6112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carpenter was assigned to my husband who served 2 tours in Vietnam Nam USMC RECON & deals with PTSD & Depression. From the first session, Dr.Carpenter listened to Bob; was empathetic, professional & able to have Bob speak freely about his thoughts & feelings . Her plan of care enabled my husband to better cope with his difficulties. Dr Carpenter is very respectful also about my concerns for Bob in regards to Medications, treatment & progress. We have the highest regars for Dr. Carpenter
About Dr. Anne Carpenter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.