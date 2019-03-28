Overview of Dr. Anne Cata, MD

Dr. Anne Cata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cata works at PriMed Centerville Physicians in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.