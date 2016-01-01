See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Anne Chun, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Overview of Dr. Anne Chun, MD

Dr. Anne Chun, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Columbia University

Dr. Chun works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chun's Office Locations

    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola
    120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-4600

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Ventricular Septal Defect
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Table Testing
Ventricular Septal Defect
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Table Testing

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Anne Chun, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1346237229
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University
    • University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anne Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chun works at NYU Langone Children's Ambulatory Care Center - Mineola in Mineola, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chun’s profile.

    Dr. Chun has seen patients for Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

