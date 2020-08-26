Dr. Anne Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Cole, MD
Overview of Dr. Anne Cole, MD
Dr. Anne Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Cole's Office Locations
Apollo Health Care Center877 W Fremont Ave Ste N1, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Directions (650) 969-2959Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday12:15pm - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cole is a great doctor -- we have gone to her for years and she is always helpful.
About Dr. Anne Cole, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1922188945
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.