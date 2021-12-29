Overview of Dr. Anne Colton, MD

Dr. Anne Colton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Univeristy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Colton works at Premier Orthopaedics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Broomall, PA and Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.