Dr. Anne Colton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anne Colton, MD
Dr. Anne Colton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple Univeristy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Colton works at
Dr. Colton's Office Locations
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Associates Ltd525 Jamestown St Ste 105, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions (215) 482-6693
Premier Orthopaedics2004 Sproul Rd Ste 102, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 353-0800
Premier Orthopaedics1088 W Baltimore Pike Ste 2302, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-3145
Premier Orthopaedics30 Lawrence Rd Ste 700, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 353-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I feel extremely fortunate to have had Dr. Colton operate on my left elbow and rotator cuff on my right shoulder. I am 78 years old and based on all the reports of patients that have had rotator cuff surgery I was concerned. She was OUTSTANDING, HONEST and PROFESSIONAL. My rehabilitation is going much better than expected and am sure that is the result of her abilities as a surgeon and some luck and effort on my part. Should I require any additional surgery and she was available I would not hesitate to seek her out to perform the surgery. I wish her all the success and happiness going forward both professionally and in her personal life endeavors.
About Dr. Anne Colton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Hospital Of University Of Pennsylvania
- Temple Univeristy School Of Medicine
- University of New Hampshire
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.