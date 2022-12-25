Dr. Delonais has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Delonais, MD
Overview
Dr. Anne Delonais, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Delonais works at
Locations
Saint Francis Medical Center211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was my sons ER Dr., and she was very respectful, answered all of our questions, and was so gentle and sweet with our baby. She held his hand and made sure he could hold his drinks down, and that he would use the bathroom before she discharged us. The nurse we had was also very sweet making sure that we had everything we needed and we were all comfortable.
About Dr. Anne Delonais, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1114062387
Education & Certifications
- Metro Gen Med Ctr/Cleveland Clin Found
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
