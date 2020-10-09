Dr. Anne Wold is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anne Wold
Dr. Anne Wold is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF GOIAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Joan H & Preston Robert Tish Center At E171 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Directions (929) 455-2600
Kofinas Fertility Group65 Broadway Fl 14, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 348-4000Friday7:00am - 5:00pm
Cranston Office1150 Reservoir Ave Ste 300, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 366-6077Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Wold is kind, caring, and treats you from an empowered informed lens. She is an excellent physician who is clearly an expert! The best!!
About Dr. Anne Wold
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese, Spanish and Telugu
- 1427031061
- University of Connecticut|Yale University
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF GOIAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
Dr. Wold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wold speaks Portuguese, Spanish and Telugu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Wold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wold.
