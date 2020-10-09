Overview

Dr. Anne Wold is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF GOIAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Wold works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.